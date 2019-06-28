The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019 season: No 16 Chris Conley

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

Chris Conley signed with the Jaguars with the hope of “proving something.” In a limited role in Kansas City, the wide receiver caught five touchdowns in 2018. That equals the number Dede Westbrook led the Jaguars with last season. Conley will have an opportunity for a much larger role in Jacksonville.

Position: Wide receiver

2018 Stats (with Kansas City Chiefs): 32 catches, 334 yards and 5 TDs

2019 Projection: If the Jaguars were lining up against the Chiefs this weekend it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Conley listed as a starting wide receiver. During the offseason program he was the Jaguars most impressive pass catcher.

Conley previously played with quarterback Nick Foles. They were in Kansas City together during the 2016 season. The two were nearly inseparable on the Jaguars' practice fields. That chemistry should carry over to the regular season.

Jaguars WR coach Keenan McCardell on Conley being a natural fit with QB Nick Foles: “They’ve played together before in the past. You can see their chemistry there. It’s been very good to see [us] having a quarterback and a receiver on the same page. I tell guys, it’s easy to get on the same page as the quarterback. All you have to do is be open and run the right routes and the quarterback will love you. They are starting to understand that. I think that’s good also. Chris has come out every day and worked his butt off, he works hard each and every day and that’s what I expect from him.”

NICK FOLES goes deep to CHRIS CONLEY at #Jaguars OTA's today pic.twitter.com/6mqt9w5SOS — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) May 21, 2019

