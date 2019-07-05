The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019 season: No. 11 Calais Campbell

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

Position: Defensive End

In two seasons Calais Campbell has proven to be one of the best free agent signings in Jaguars history. His 6-foot-8, 320 pound stature is dwarfed by the size of his impact on this team.

2018 Stats: 72 tackles and 10.5 sacks

2019 Projection: Campbell will be entering his 12th NFL season in 2019. He will turn 33 in September. At some point you would think that his age will catch up with him. So far that hasn’t been the case.

According to ProFootballFocus, Campbell was the best defensive end in the NFL against the run last season. On top of that he racked up another 10.5 sacks giving him 24.5 sacks in his first two seasons in Jacksonville.

Last season Campbell played through a hand-full of injuries. If those are behind him there’s no reason to think he won’t have another Pro Bowl type season in 2019.

Calais Campbell on why he shows up for the voluntary portion of the off-season program: “This is what got me here to Year 12 – I’ve always shown up. The biggest thing for me is I like being around the guys. I like being in the locker room. I like talking to the coaches. This is where, for me, I really try and get to know my teammates. By the time the season starts and everything is flying different ways, you can only get so much better. Right now, you get to work on the small things, go back to the basics, to really work on the small details of the game.

Josh Allen, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue rushing the passer on the same defensive line. pic.twitter.com/VDnhuwuRhk — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.