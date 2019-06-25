The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019 season: Quincy Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

Quincy Williams was a surprise pick when the Jaguars selected him in the third round (98th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Coming out of Murray State the linebacker wasn’t nearly as highly touted as his younger brother Quinnen Williams, who was selected No. 3 overall by the New Jets.

However, with Telvin Smith announcing that he plans to sit out the 2019 season the Jaguars have a major need at outside linebacker.

Position: Outside linebacker

2018 Stats (Sr. season at Murray State): 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two INTs and two forced fumbles

2019 Projection: Outside of Myles Jack the Jaguars have major questions at linebacker. Third round picks are historically counted on to contribute immediately in the NFL. Williams will be in the mix to start at weak-side linebacker (position vacated by Telvin Smith).

Williams wasn’t invited to the NFL combine and didn’t have a pro-day. According to Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell they were impressed by Williams’ game-film. Caldwell also said that Williams runs a 45.1 forty-yard dash and has a 39.5” vertical jump. When you place that type of explosion into a 5’11”, 226 pound frame you can see why the Jaguars were interested in Williams.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash on if it’s realistic for Quincy Williams to be their Week 1 starting weak-side linebacker:

“I mean, we’ve played with rookies before in the system. We did it up in Seattle. If we’ve got to calm his world down a little bit that’s my job, but we’re going to put the best player out there. I think we have some really excellent depth at linebacker. We like where our linebackers are at.”

Jags 3rd Rd pick, S Quincy Williams out of Murray State is legit a human hit stick 😳. @GoCrazy13_ pic.twitter.com/SPM2CTVP5t — Another Jags Podcast (@AnotherJagsPod) April 30, 2019

