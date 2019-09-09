Tori Foles: 'Tough weekend cheering daddy on'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a tough weekend for the Jaguars and equally so for the family of quarterback Nick Foles, whose wife posted to Instagram on Monday about her husband's shoulder surgery.

The franchise quarterback's debut with the team came to a grinding halt when he took a rough hit after throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark. Foles suffered a broken left clavicle and received surgery for the injury Monday.

Foles' wife, Tori, posted photos from the game to Instagram Monday, saying the surgery was successful, but she acknowledged it was a rough weekend for the family.

Foles said the injury "was worse" than the one he suffered in 2014. Typical recovery time for the injury can be between two and four months.

