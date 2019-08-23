Nick Foles debuts for Jaguars in 3rd preseason game

Nick Foles played in his first action of the preseason on Thursday against the Dolphins.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans got their first glimpse of Nick Foles on Thursday night.

The verdict? A decent debut.

Foles, the Jaguars' high-priced free-agent signing over the offseason, started the third preseason game of the season against the Miami Dolphins and played into the second quarter.

The final tally on Foles' first work as a Jacksonville player — 6 of 10 for 48 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

His first two series' ended in punts, but Foles looked solid on his third drive of the game. He took over with Jacksonville backed up on its own 25 and went 3 for 4 on the drive and benefitted from a 28-yard pass interference call that Chris Conley drew.

Two players later, Foles found Dede Westbrook for a 10-yard touchdown. His following drive ended with an interception that the Dolphins wound up turning into a field goal.



