Offense struggles again for Jaguars in loss to Eagles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars at least got on the scoreboard on Thursday night.

That was about it for offensive highlights in a 24-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second preseason game of the season.

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew started again under center for the Jaguars and did much better than his start last week in a 29-0 blowout against the Ravens. He finished 19 of 29 for 202 yards and didn't have a turnover.

But in a game that featured few big names in the game for the Jaguars, the team didn't hit the end zone until a garbage time rushing touchdown by backup quarterback Alex McGough in the fourth quarter and the team down 17-3.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.