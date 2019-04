JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Seeing the beauty in the violence of the sport. That's the goal Omar Lee has for his students at Jax Muay Thai. The sport is still fairly new to the native of the Virgin Islands. He's caught on quickly. This summer Lee will represent Jacksonville at the IFMA World Muay Thai Championships in Thailand.

