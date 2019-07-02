Former Oakleaf star Nassir Little signs with Trail Blazers

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Oakleaf High School basketball star Nassir Little has signed his rookie contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Little, the 25th pick in the NBA draft last month, spent one season at North Carolina. The 6-6, 220-pound forward averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Little, who moved to Orange Park in middle school, transferred to Orlando Christian Prep following his sophomore season at Oakleaf.

He helped OCP win back-to-back Class 3A state championships and dominated in the postseason all-star circuit, taking MVP honors at the McDonald’s All-American game and co-MVP honors at the Jordan Brand Classic.

Little’s contract, according to Spotrac, is for two years and worth $4,316,160.

