Publix Bold City Showcase: Glance at Saturday's matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Publix Bold City Showcase is Saturday at Bolles. A glance at the three matchups.

LEE vs. BARTRAM TRAIL

When/where: Saturday, 1 p.m./Bolles

Records in 2018: Lee was 10-2 and reached the Class 7A regional finals. Bartram was 7-3.

Recent history: Lee beat Bartram 61-59 in the Class 7A regional finals in 2016.

Players to watch: Lee, RB Kevonte Doles (122 rush yards, 2 TDs in 2018); DE Ralph Mency (57 tackles, 20 TFL, 8 sacks); CB Robert Simmons (36 tackles); CB Larry Smith; CB Jaheim Singletary (27 tackles, 7 INT); Bartram Trail, QB Chad Dodson (1,265 passing yards, 14 TDs, 2 INT); RB AJ Jones III (753 rushing yards, 11 TDs; 400 receiving yards, 5 TDs); CB Tre-Vez Johnson (42 tackles, 3 INT); WR Zach Rhodes (212 receiving yards, 3 TDs)

Glance: An excellent Week 1 matchup featuring what was the top offense in the area last season in the Bears and a strong defensive group in the Generals. Chad Dodson, returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2018, has shown that he can move the offense for the Bears. He'll try and move the ball against a Lee secondary that has three big time rovers in the secondary in Jaheim Singletary, Robert Simmons and Larry Smith. Bears running back A.J. Jones is another player to watch, with 1,000-yard rushing ability.

ATLANTIC COAST VS. MANDARIN

When/where: Saturday, 4 p.m./Bolles

Records in 2018: Atlantic Coast was 3-7. Mandarin was 11-4 and won the Class 8A state title.

Recent history: Mandarin won 39-7 last year; leads all-time series 5-3.

Players to watch: Mandarin, QB Carson Beck (3,546 passing yards, 39 TDs, 8 INT); RB Cameron Daniels (399 rushing yards, 3 TDs); LB/S Jerome Jolly (72 tackles, 3 sacks); RB Martranius Mack; LB Travis Moss (85 tackles, INT); Atlantic Coast, WR Patrick Bryant II (39 catches, 635 yards, 5 TDs); Emmanuel Guerrier (40 tackles, INT); QB Ridge Jacobs; LB Latsen Stoudymire (48 tackles).

Glance: The ninth meeting between the programs and one that has been relatively competitive until recently. Mandarin has won four straight in this series, including a 32-point win in last year's Bold City Showdown. The Mustangs enter this season with question marks on the offensive side of the ball with the graduations of all but two starters. It helps, however, when one of those returning starters is the reigning Mr. Football in Carson Beck. Atlantic Coast has big time potential offensively with Ridge Jacobs under center and receiver Patrick Bryant II.

UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN VS. BOLLES

When/where: Saturday, 7 p.m./Bolles

Records in 2018: UC was 8-5 and reached the Class 2A regional finals. Bolles was 8-5 and reached the Class 5A regional finals.

Recent history: Bolles won last year, 47-7.

Players to watch: Bolles, OL/DL Elias Batten; TE/LB Simon Brackin; QB Ben Netting; LB Chris Commander; LB Mack Marrone; WR Davis Ellis; UC, LB Jackie Dinh; RB/DE Legarious Johnson; LB Cody Kopp; RB Max McClendon

Glance: Two of the most successful programs in state history (Bolles has 11 state titles, UC has nine) square off for just the sixth time since the 1990s. Bolles has won all of those meetings handily, the closest in that stretch a 38-19 game in 2010. The biggest change here comes in the form of coaching. The Bulldogs have a new staff in place, with Matt Toblin taking over for Wayne Belger. Second-year starter at QB Ben Netting is back under center for the Bulldogs and there are a good assortment of weapons, including receiver Davis Ellis, who led the area in receiving during the regular season last year at Episcopal. A good bit of the experience on Bolles comes back on the defensive side of the ball. UC brings back leading rusher Max McClendon and gets a boost on the defensive side of the ball with the return of Kopp, who missed essentially all of 2018 with an injury.



