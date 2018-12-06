Raines plays Cocoa for Class 4A football championship tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is just over two hours on the bus to the Class 4A State Championship game in Orlando for the Raines Vikings, but memories from those two hours can last a lifetime. At least that's what Vikings head coach Deran Wiley hopes for his team, especially his seniors.

"Don't forget about the process. This is part of it -- the bus rides, entering stadium with all the bright lights. You have to live in the moment and you have to cherish it, and I think we will," said Wiley.

His Vikings face a familiar foe in the Cocoa Tigers in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday. Raines beat Cocoa 13-10 in the 2017 title game, bringing back the first state championship to Raines in 30 years. Wiley says that he knows the Tigers are wanting revenge as much as the Vikings want to repeat.

"They are going to come out hungry," Wiley said. "We beat them last year, of course, but we do not have a hangover. We are ready to roll."

Wiley has been rolling with senior running back Brandon Marhsall not only all season long, but all high school career long. Marshall eclipsed the 4,000 career rushing yards mark last week in the state semifinals and as much as he means on the field for the Vikings, he means just as much off of it, according to Wiley.

"His career has been simply remarkable, if you want to describe it. He has really embodied what it is to be a student-athlete and a Raines Viking. I'm so proud of him," said Wiley.

As far as Marshall is concerned, he says that he wants to bring back another trophy to the Northwest side for everybody.

"We are going to come out and match their intensity because as big as the chip on their shoulder is, ours to repeat is bigger. They are trying to get revenge and we are trying to repeat. It would mean a lot to bring it back to Raines because it is all for the community. They support us and we want to bring it back for the community. They do a lot for us."

The Vikings and Tigers kick off in the Class 4A State Championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Brian Jackson will be there and have updates on social media and on News4Jax at 10 p.m.

