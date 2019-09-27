Ramsey celebrates birth of daughter, questionable for Sunday's game

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey is a father again.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that the Pro Bowl cornerback welcomed his second daughter this week and that things were well with the growing family.

“First of all, congratulations to Jalen [Ramsey] and his family on the birth of his second daughter. Both mom and baby are healthy and obviously that’s important," Marrone said. "We’ve been in communication and we’ll see. If anything comes up, I’ll make sure you guys are aware of it.

The Jaguars listed Ramsey as questionable for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. game at Denver. Ramsey has also battled back tightness since the Titans game last Thursday night.

Ramsey left the team Wednesday night, Marrone said, to return to Tennessee for the birth of his daughter, Brooklyn. Ramsey and his girlfriend, Bre, had their first daughter, Breelyn, in July 2018.

The question now turns to Ramsey’s availability going forward. His public trade request will be two weeks old by the time the Jaguars face the Broncos. The team hasn’t shown a willingness to accommodate Ramsey’s trade request, and Ramsey hasn't backed off of that.

Ramsey has not missed a game since the Jaguars drafted him in 2016.



