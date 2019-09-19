Ramsey: 'Disrespectful things' led to him requesting trade

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey said disrespectful comments after the Jaguars' loss to the Texans on Sunday led to him asking his agent for a trade.

Ramsey made the admission on an episode of the "17 Weeks" podcast with Nate Burleson, and that was released just hours before Thursday night's game with the Titans.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their (Jacksonville) end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out," Ramsey said. "And I told ‘em, I said, ‘It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade.'"

Ramsey and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone had a very visible spat on the sideline during the first half. On the podcast, Ramsey said that he thought too much was made of that situation.

"That's just passion and emotion," Ramsey said. "I feel like that got blew up a little more than it should have."



