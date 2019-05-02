Report: Florida QB Jalon Jones accused of sexual battery

Florida quarterback Jalon Jones has been accused of sexual battery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida quarterback Jalon Jones, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, has been accused of sexual battery, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Jones was accused of the battery last month, according to the Times. The alleged victim, a Florida student, declined to press charges following the April 6 encounter.

“We are aware of the incident reports and have followed athletic department and campus protocols,” UF spokesman Steve McClain said.

Jones was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019, but didn't play last season. He was listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the Gators' depth chart.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

