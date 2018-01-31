Armada find temporary home in NPSL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After months of rumors and uncertainty, the Jacksonville Armada Football Club has found a temporary new home.

From April through July, Armada FC will be playing in the National Premier Soccer League.

At the moment, it is unclear if the North American Soccer League will be an operating league in 2018.

“We have been looking for the best opportunity for our team, given the uncertainty surrounding U.S. Soccer and the NASL,” said Armada FC owner Robert Palmer in a statement on Tuesday.

Palmer continued:

"We will retain our full coaching staff and field a team for the 2018 NPSL season. Our roster will not be limited by age and will feature five or six players from our current Armada roster.

"Our professional players will be using the NPSL games as a preseason training opportunity until August.

"We will play our games at the University of North Florida and there will be no change to our gameday experience.

"This isn’t the first time the Armada have played in the NPSL. We certainly understand the competitive level.

"We also intend to play a handful of exhibition games as we prepare for the season in April. Stayed tuned to the Armada FC social media channels for more information.

"While the NASL is still searching for answers relative to our season, I wanted to ensure that the Armada took to the pitch in 2018.

"We continue to work with the other NASL owners with the goal of taking the field in August. We are also engaged in discussions with other start-up leagues that intend to seek sanctioning from the United States Soccer Federation.

"For the future security of the Armada, I have put together a task force comprised of the brightest minds across my companies and soccer experts.

"This task force is exploring the possibility of funding and operating an unsanctioned professional league. It would be an option if the other leagues are not able to successfully navigate the political landscape of the USSF. I welcome feedback from all fans and Armada FC stakeholders during this planning process.

"We appreciate our loyal supporters and promise to put a very competitive squad on the pitch, regardless of where we are playing.

"I look forward to seeing all of you at Hodges Stadium in a couple of months."

