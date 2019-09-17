Super 10: Bartram Trail, Fleming, Sandalwood all move up

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (1) Columbia (4-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Pensacola Pine Forest, 21-13

This week: Off

Glance: The Tigers have reached their bye week as the unquestioned top team in the area. Games to watch in the season’s second half — at Madison County (Oct. 4), at Lee (Oct. 11) and Delray Beach Atlantic (Oct. 18).

2. (4) Bartram Trail (4-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 32-7

This week: at St. Augustine (2-1)

Glance: Statement win of the season came last week for the Bears, who crushed previous No. 2 Mandarin in the District 1-8A opener. An Oct. 18 game at Oakleaf could be for the district title.

3. (3) Oakleaf (3-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Gainesville, 37-6

This week: vs. White (2-1)

Glance: The Knights played two games last week and scored a combined 88 points. Their lone loss is to No. 1 Columbia. A trip to Sandalwood on Sept. 27 will be a good one.

4. (6) Sandalwood (3-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Nease, 44-19

This week: vs. Ribault (0-2), 6 p.m.

Glance: The District 1-8A opener went according to plan for the Saints, with a six-TD game by QB Jeff Sims. Oakleaf game next week is a big one, although the Trojans could make things tricky with their defense.

5. (8) Fleming Island (2-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Fletcher, 24-13

This week: at Ridgeview (0-3)

Glance: The Golden Eagles jumped out in the District 2-7A race last week. They've got three big ones in four weeks coming up after this Friday; at Creekside (Sept. 27), at First Coast (Oct. 11) and Gainesville Buchholz (Oct. 18).

6. (2) Mandarin (2-1), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 32-7

This week: at Lee (2-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: A reality check for the Mustangs last week, who got clobbered in their district opener. It doesn’t get too much easier this week against the Generals. A brutal three-game stretch in October (St. Thomas Aquinas, at Oakleaf and at Sandalwood) will likely decide the season.

7. (10) Lee (2-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Raines, 15-7

This week: vs. Mandarin (2-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Generals have recovered since a 28-point loss to Bartram in the opener. They’ve had Raines’ number three seasons running.

8. (5) Trinity Christian (1-3), Class 3A

Last week: lost to Plantation American Heritage, 31-17

This week: vs. Miami Carol City (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The schedule remains as challenging as any in the state. Trinity could easily be 2-2 at this point. This week is another monster of a challenge.

9. (NR) Bolles (2-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. St. Augustine, 28-7

This week: at Creekside (3-1)

Glance: The Bulldogs knocked off St. Augustine last week and have bounced back strong since a Week 1 loss to University Christian. With the exception of Mainland in Week 11, this week’s matchup is the most challenging game left for Bolles.

10. (9) Ponte Vedra (3-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Palatka, 33-29

This week: at Menendez (2-1)

Glance: The Sharks muscled up and won on the road last week. Their district schedule starts next week at Matanzas and facing the Falcons is a good test to get there.

Dropped out: Raines (1-2, Class 5A), lost to Lee, 15-7.

Others: Baker County (2-1, Class 5A), Creekside (3-1, Class 7A), Flagler Palm Coast (3-0, Class 8A), Fletcher (1-2, Class 7A), Raines (1-2, Class 5A), St. Augustine (2-1, 6A), University Christian (2-1, Class 2A), West Nassau (3-1, Class 4A), White (2-1, Class 6A).



