Super 10: Bartram Trail makes move up as Mandarin game looms

The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (1) Columbia (3-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Akelynn's Angels Christian Academy, 67-12

This week: vs. Pensacola Pine Forest (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Tigers got a warmup for a tough stretch of games with a rout last week. Columbia has held this top spot since Week 2 and isn't budging.

2. (2) Mandarin (2-0), Class 8A

Last week: Off (Game against DeLand was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian)

This week: at Bartram Trail (3-0)

Glance: The district opener for both teams and one of the best matchups of the season. The Mustangs went unbeaten in district play last year, but this is a very different looking district this season.

3. (3) Oakleaf (2-1), Class 8A

This week: d. Ridgeview, 41-12, Monday

This week: vs. Gainesville (0-2)

Glance: It's a two-games-in-four-days task for the Knights, who routed Ridgeview in a Hurricane Dorian-delayed game on Tuesday. They have two difficult games after this, too.

4. (5) Bartram Trail (3-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Creekside, 28-14

This week: vs. Mandarin (2-0)

Glance: Unbeaten and riding a very good defensive showing in the first month of the season, the schedule toughens up in a hurry this week against Carson Beck and the Mustangs.

5. (4) Trinity Christian (1-2), Class 3A

Last week: lost to Venice, 50-49, 2 OT

This week: vs. Plantation American Heritage (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Heartbreaker of a defeat for the Conquerors, who gave 7A power Venice everything it could handle until losing on a two-point conversion.

6. (6) Sandalwood (2-0), Class 8A

Last week: Off (game against Ocala Vanguard canceled)

This week: at Nease (0-2)

Glance: The District 1-8A opener for both teams. Nease can move the ball and should be a good challenge for a talented Sandalwood defense.

7. (7) Raines (1-1), Class 5A

This week: d. Stanton, 66-0, Tuesday night

This week: at Lee (1-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Glance: The Vikings finally got back out on the field with a rout of Stanton on Tuesday. Next up is the last local team to have beaten Raines.

8. (8) Fleming Island (2-0), Class 7A

Last week: Off (game against Palatka was canceled)

This week: vs. Fletcher (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The District 2-7A opener for both teams. The Golden Eagles have shown strength on both sides of the ball thus far, although the Senators are their biggest challenge to date.

9. (9) Ponte Vedra (2-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off (game against Gainesville Buchholz was canceled)

This week: at Palatka (0-2)

Glance: So far, so good for the Sharks. This is the first of three straight games on the road for Ponte Vedra, with Menendez and Matanzas up next.

10. (10) Lee (1-1), Class 6A

Last week: Off (game against Raines rescheduled)

This week: vs. Raines (1-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Glance: The Generals get an afternoon game against their rival after missing out on a chance last week. Lee looked much better in a Week 2 win over West Nassau than it did in Week 1.

Others: Bolles (1-1, Class 4A), Creekside (2-1, Class 7A), Flagler Palm Coast (2-0, Class 8A), Fletcher (1-1, Class 7A), St. Augustine (2-0, 6A), University Christian (1-1, Class 2A), West Nassau (2-1, Class 4A), White (2-0, Class 6A).



