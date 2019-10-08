Super 10: Bolles, FPC move up, several teams drop in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. District games indicated by an *.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (1) Columbia (6-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Madison County, 32-21

This week: at Lee (4-2, 1-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Tigers knocked off Madison County on the road, no easy task. This week, it's a District 2-6A showdown against Lee, a team that has given Columbia problems the last few seasons.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (6-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 29-27

This week: vs. Nease (1-5, 0-2)*

Glance: Bartram's last home game of the regular season before closing with road tests at Oakleaf, Sandalwood and Raines. What a comeback by the Bears last week to escape Ponte Vedra.

3. (3) Oakleaf (5-1), Class 8A

Last week: Off

This week: vs. Mandarin (3-3, 1-1), 6 p.m.*

Glance: The Knights have met expectations through the first half of the season. A victory here puts them one step closer to a winner-take-all game against Bartram Trail for the 1-8A title.

4. (4) Fleming Island (5-0), Class 7A

Last week: Off

This week: at First Coast (1-4, 0-2), 6 p.m.*

Glance: The Golden Eagles come off a bye week with a chance to take one more step towards the District 2-7A title.

5. (7) Bolles (5-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. Melbourne Central Catholic, 48-6

This week: vs. Clay (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Bulldogs have had one close game (a 24-21 win over Creekside in Week 5) since their opening loss to University Christian.

6. (NR) Flagler Palm Coast (6-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. St. Augustine, 14-13

This week: Sanford Seminole (6-0, 1-0 in District 2-8A)*

Glance: The Bulldogs from Flagler County make their Super 10 debut after they grinded out a victory on the road at St. Augustine last week. This week, it's a potential 2-8A title match against Seminole for coach Travis Roland's crew.

7. (4) Trinity Christian (3-4), Class 3A

Last week: lost to Miami Booker T. Washington, 20-7

This week: at Colquitt County, Ga. (5-1), 8 p.m.

Glance: You've got to view Trinity's record through a different lens than others. The Conquerors schedule is absolutely brutal.

8. (5) Lee (4-2), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Ribault, 34-30

This week: vs. Columbia (6-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.*

Glance: Disappointing game last week for the Generals, who had three turnovers returned for touchdowns. No reprieve this week in their second District 2-6A game, and, potential district title matchup.

9. (8) Ponte Vedra (5-1), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 29-27

This week: vs. Englewood (1-6, 0-1)*

Glance: The Sharks proved quite a bit last week in staging quite a comeback before falling to No. 2 Bartram in a classic. Two very big games left after this week, Oct. 25 against St. Augustine and Nov. 1 at Creekside.

10. (10) University Christian (5-1), Class 2A

Last week: d. Clay, 27-8

This week: Foundation Academy (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Christians pulled away in the second half from Class 5A Clay last week. Their lone loss was to Christ School, the No. 30 team in North Carolina, according to MaxPreps. Could be a challenge this week against 2A team Foundation, a team that UC could potentially run into in the playoffs.

Dropped out: Mandarin (3-3, Class 8A)

Others: Baldwin (5-1, Class 3A), Creekside (3-3, Class 7A), Mandarin (3-3, Class 8A), Raines (3-2, Class 5A), Ribault (2-3, Class 5A), St. Augustine (3-3, 6A), Sandalwood (3-3, Class 8A), Westside (5-1, Class 5A), West Nassau (5-1, Class 4A).



