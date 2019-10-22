Super 10: Trinity Christian returns to rankings after win over Lee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. District games indicated by an *.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (8-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 31-24

This week: at Sandalwood (3-4, 1-2), 6 p.m.*

Glance: The Bears are closing in on the first unbeaten regular season in program history and have already wrapped up the District 1-8A title.

2. (2) Columbia (6-2), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Delray Beach Atlantic, 35-21

This week: at Middleburg (2-6, 0-2)*

Glance: The Tigers have dropped back-to-back games, but they're still positioned well for a state playoff spot.

3. (4) Fleming Island (7-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Gainesville Buchholz, 42-19

This week: vs. Atlantic Coast (2-6, 1-3)

Glance: The Golden Eagles wrapped up the District 2-7A title last week. The next goal is an unbeaten regular season, which would be their first since 2013.

4. (5) Bolles (6-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. Clay, 41-7

This week: vs. John Carroll Catholic (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Bulldogs keep on pace for a strong finish. Good chance for Bolles to end the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

5. (NR) Trinity Christian (4-5), Class 3A

Last week: d. Lee, 21-12

This week: at Raines (5-2), 6 p.m.

Glance: After a week out of the Super 10 following a running clock loss at Colquitt County, the Conquerors return after using a big second quarter to knock off Lee.

6. (7) Ponte Vedra (6-1), Class 6A

Last week: Off

This week: vs. St. Augustine (5-3, 2-0)*

Glance: The Sharks can wrap up the District 3-6A championship with a win over the Yellow Jackets this week. Ponte Vedra beat St. Augustine for the first time last year.

7. (3) Lee (5-3), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Trinity Christian, 21-12

This week: at Gainesville (1-7, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Glance: Last week's big riser drops a few spots after a loss to Trinity. The Generals can wrap up the District 2-6A title with a win on Friday.

8. (8) Mandarin (5-3), Class 8A

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 34-27

This week: at White (3-5), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Mustangs stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot with a win over Sandalwood in a game that was broadcast on national TV. They can help their cause further by winning out.

9. (10) University Christian (7-1), Class 2A

Last week: d. Baldwin, 41-31

This week: at Crescent City (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Christians handled one of their biggest challenges of the season by slowing down the high-powered Indians last week.

10. (6) Oakleaf (5-3), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 31-24

This week: at Nease (1-7, 0-3)*

Glance: The Knights hang on in the poll after back-to-back losses and get the edge over Flagler Palm Coast and Raines this week. Their playoff hopes are slim, but they should still finish 7-3.

Dropped out: Raines (5-2, Class 5A)

Others: Baker County (5-3, Class 5A), Baldwin (7-2, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (7-1, Class 8A), Fletcher (5-3, Class 7A), Parker (5-2, Class 5A), St. Augustine (5-3, 6A), Raines (5-2, Class 5A), Sandalwood (3-4, Class 8A), Trinity Christian (3-5, Class 3A), Westside (7-1, Class 5A), West Nassau (6-2, Class 4A).



