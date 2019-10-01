Super 10: University Christian moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. District games indicated by an *.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (1) Columbia (5-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Gainesville, 41-14

This week: at Madison County (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: One of the Tigers most challenging matchups of the season comes this week against the 1A power Cowboys.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (5-0), Class 8A

Last week: Off

This week: at Ponte Vedra (5-0)

Glance: The Bears get a Super 10 date Friday with the No. 8 Sharks, a team that they are 7-2 all-time against.

3. (3) Oakleaf (5-1), Class 8A\

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 37-22

This week: Off

Glance: Handled one of their biggest challenges of the season's first half last week in a convincing win over the Saints.

4. (4) Trinity Christian (3-3), Class 3A

Last week: d. Pahokee, 42-7

This week: at Miami Booker T. Washington (4-2), Thursday

Glance: The Conquerors have won back-to-back games and now pivot to another brutal stretch. Trinity has Washington this week and a trip to Colquitt County, Ga. next week.

5. (5) Lee (4-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Middleburg, 38-6

This week: at Ribault (1-3), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Glance: The Generals have won four straight and visit the Trojans before two big ones on Oct. 11 (Columbia) and Oct. 17 (at Trinity Christian).

6. (6) Fleming Island (5-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Creekside, 37-21

This week: Off

Glance: The Golden Eagles dominant outing last week could have all but sewn up the District 2-7A title. They are poised for an unbeaten regular season.

7. (7) Bolles (4-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. Palatka, 47-6

This week: at Melbourne Central Catholic (1-3)

Glance: The Bulldogs just keep stacking wins. They've won four in a row since a Week 1 loss to University Christian. No reason to think that Bolles can't finish the regular season with just that one loss.

8. (8) Ponte Vedra (5-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Matanzas, 35-0

This week: vs. Bartram Trail (5-0)

Glance: The Sharks close the season with four games, three of them against programs from St. Johns County. An Oct. 25 game against St. Augustine should determine the District 3-6A champ.

9. (9) Mandarin (3-2), Class 8A

Last week: d. Nease, 42-3

This week: vs. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (4-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Mustangs kept pace in District 1-8A, but the schedule gets wicked tough over the next three weeks.

10. (NR) University Christian (4-1), Class 2A

Last week: d. Bradford, 8-7

This week: vs. Clay (0-5)

Glance: UC enters the Super 10 after a three-game winning streak. Its lone loss came in Week 2 at Christ School (North Carolina). Difficult close to the season for UC.

Dropped out: Sandalwood (3-2, Class 8A)

Others: Baker County (3-2, Class 5A), Baldwin (5-1, Class 3A), Creekside (3-3, Class 7A), Flagler Palm Coast (5-0, Class 8A), Raines (2-2, Class 5A), St. Augustine (3-2, 6A), Sandalwood (3-2, Class 8A), University Christian (4-1, Class 2A), Westside (5-1, Class 5A), West Nassau (4-1, Class 4A).

