Honorary all-Gator Bowl team announced ahead of 75th game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An honorary team has been announced in celebration of the 75th annual Gator Bow, paying tribute to some of the best performers throughout the history of the game.
The gator Bowl Sports Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
"As we begin to discuss plans for celebration of the 75th Gator Bowl game, it was important to our planning committee to pay tribute to the iconic players who have filled our game with rich tradition and history," said Gator Bowl Sports Chairman Rich Thompson.
Members of the team were selected based on their performance by position. The former players represent athletes who have had memorable athletic careers. The players include:
- Archie Manning (QB), Mississippi
26th Gator Bowl: Mississippi vs. Auburn
- Floyd Little (RB), Syracuse
22nd Gator Bowl: Syracuse vs. Tennessee
- Larry Csonka (FB), Syracuse
22nd Gator Bowl: Syracuse vs. Tennessee
- Fred Biletnikoff (WR), Florida State
20th Gator Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma
- Andre Rison (WR), Michigan State
44th Gator Bowl: Michigan State vs. Georgia
- Ken MacAfee (TE), Notre Dame
32nd Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn State
- Mark May (T), Pittsburgh
36th Gator Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. South Carolina
- Greg Skrepenak (T), Michigan
46th Gator Bowl: Michigan vs. Mississippi
- Dean Dingman (G), Michigan
46th Gator Bowl: Michigan vs. Mississippi
- Zeke Smith (G), Auburn
11th Gator Bowl: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt
- Maxie Baughan (C), Georgia Tech
15th Gator Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Arkansas
- Ed Reed (DB), Miami
55th Gator Bowl: Miami vs. Georgia Tech
- Tony Lilly (DB), Florida
39th Gator Bowl: Florida vs. Iowa
- Hugh Green (DE), Pittsburgh
36th Gator Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. South Carolina
- Jack Youngblood (DE), Florida
25th Gator Bowl: Florida vs. Tennessee
- Wilber Marshall (LB), Florida
39th Gator Bowl: Florida vs. Iowa
- Donovin Darius (DB), Syracuse
51st Gator Bowl: Syracuse vs. Clemson
- Mark McLaurin (DB), Mississippi State
73rd Gator Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville
- Matt Millen (DT), Penn State
32nd Gator Bowl: Penn State vs. Notre Dame
- Ndamukong Suh (DT), Nebraska
64th Gator Bowl: Nebraska vs. Clemson
- Ryan Shazier (LB), Ohio State
67th Gator Bowl: Ohio State vs. Florida
- Lawrence Taylor (LB), North Carolina
35th Gator Bowl: North Carolina vs. Michigan
The players will be honored throughout the football season and during the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game, which will be played Thurs. Jan. 2, 2020, at 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.
