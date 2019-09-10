Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Honorary all-Gator Bowl team announced ahead of 75th game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An honorary team has been announced in celebration of the 75th annual Gator Bow, paying tribute to some of the best performers throughout the history of the game. 

The gator Bowl Sports Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

"As we begin to discuss plans for celebration of the 75th Gator Bowl game, it was important to our planning committee to pay tribute to the iconic players who have filled our game with rich tradition and history," said Gator Bowl Sports Chairman Rich Thompson.

Members of the team were selected based on their performance by position. The former players represent athletes who have had memorable athletic careers. The players include:

  • Archie Manning (QB), Mississippi
    26th Gator Bowl:  Mississippi vs. Auburn
  • Floyd Little (RB), Syracuse​​​​​​​
    22nd Gator Bowl: Syracuse vs. Tennessee
  • Larry Csonka (FB), Syracuse​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
    22nd Gator Bowl: Syracuse vs. Tennessee
  • Fred Biletnikoff (WR), Florida State​​​​​​​
    20th Gator Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma
  • Andre Rison (WR), Michigan State​​​​​​​
    44th Gator Bowl: Michigan State vs. Georgia
  • Ken MacAfee (TE), Notre Dame​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
    32nd Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn State
  • Mark May (T), Pittsburgh​​​​​​​
    36th Gator Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. South Carolina
  • Greg Skrepenak (T), Michigan​​​​​​​
    46th Gator Bowl: Michigan vs. Mississippi
  • Dean Dingman (G), Michigan​​​​​​​
    46th Gator Bowl: Michigan vs. Mississippi
  • Zeke Smith (G), Auburn​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
    11th Gator Bowl: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt
  • Maxie Baughan (C), Georgia Tech​​​​​​​
    15th Gator Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Arkansas
  • Ed Reed (DB), Miami​​​​​​​
    55th Gator Bowl: Miami vs. Georgia Tech
  • Tony Lilly (DB), Florida​​​​​​​
    39th Gator Bowl: Florida vs. Iowa
  • Hugh Green (DE), Pittsburgh​​​​​​​
    36th Gator Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. South Carolina
  • Jack Youngblood (DE), Florida​​​​​​​
    25th Gator Bowl: Florida vs. Tennessee
  • Wilber Marshall (LB), Florida​​​​​​​
    39th Gator Bowl: Florida vs. Iowa
  • Donovin Darius (DB), Syracuse​​​​​​​
    51st Gator Bowl: Syracuse vs. Clemson
  • Mark McLaurin (DB), Mississippi State​​​​​​​
    73rd Gator Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville
  • Matt Millen (DT), Penn State​​​​​​​
    32nd Gator Bowl: Penn State vs. Notre Dame
  • Ndamukong Suh (DT), Nebraska​​​​​​​
    64th Gator Bowl: Nebraska vs. Clemson
  • Ryan Shazier (LB), Ohio State​​​​​​​
    67th Gator Bowl: Ohio State vs. Florida
  • Lawrence Taylor (LB), North Carolina​​​​​​​
    35th Gator Bowl: North Carolina vs. Michigan

The players will be honored throughout the football season and during the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game, which will be played Thurs. Jan. 2, 2020, at 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

