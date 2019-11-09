U.S women's national soccer team wraps up year in Jacksonville

USA players celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The final match of the year for the U.S. Women's national soccer team is here.

As in, right in our backyard.

The victory tour for the Women's World Cup champions concludes Sunday when the U.S. women face Costa Rica at 8 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. The match will be televised on ESPN2.

It's the second match of the week for the women, who beat Sweden 3-2 on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio, the first match for new head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Carli Lloyd scored two goals in that match.

The U.S. women are 5-0-1 on their victory tour. After their match in Jacksonville, attention shifts to Olympic qualifying next year (Jan. 28-Feb. 9).

The match at TIAA Bank Field is the women's fourth in town since 1996. They beat Mexico 4-0 in April 2018.



