U.S. women's soccer team to play in town in November

Carli Lloyd of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following victory over the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final on July 7, 2019, in Lyon, France.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. women's national soccer team is coming back to town.

The Americans will face Costa Rica on Nov. 10 at TIAA Bank Field at 8 p.m., the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday. The match, the final of the Victory Tour, will be televised on ESPN2.

The U.S. won its second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup last July, beating the Netherlands 2-0. The first Victory Tour match is Nv. 7 in Columbus, Ohio against Sweden.

The U.S. women have faced Costa Rica 14 times, winning all of those. They enter with a 15-1-2 record in 2019, the lone defeat to France in the first match of the year. This marks the fourth time the U.S. women will have played in Jacksonville, the first coming in 1996.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com.



