WATCH: Andrew Boselli earns full scholarship at FSU

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - Florida State football player Andrew Boselli got a nice surprise on Tuesday.

A full scholarship.

The Episcopal graduate was singled out by offensive line coach Randy Clements for his hard work and focus in practice and called up in front of the team. Clements then informed Boselli that head coach Willie Taggart thought that he had earned a full scholarship.

Talk about a 180 for Boselli.

Boselli signed with the Seminoles in the Class of 2016 and redshirted his first season. He saw action in three games the following year. Boselli then left the program for personal reasons in 2018.

Boselli (6-foot-5, 308 pounds) then went back to football, rejoining the program in spring and grinding himself back into shape.

The son of Jaguars offensive tackle and NFL hall of fame finalist, Tony Boselli, Andrew is a redshirt junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

