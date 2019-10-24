Week 10 football picks: Menendez, Parker, PV earn district titles

High school football Week 10 will see at least four district champions punch their tickets to the playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Last week: 28-6. Season: 218-75 (.744).

THURSDAY

Creekside (3-5, 1-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (4-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.*: Knights have seen their once-promising season derailed down the stretch. N4J pick: Buchholz 28, Creekside 21

Paxon (2-6, 0-3) at Ribault (3-4, 1-2), 6 p.m.*: Trojans continue climb back to .500. N4J pick: Ribault 36, Paxon 7

FRIDAY

Atlantic Coast (2-6, 1-3) at Fleming Island (7-0, 4-0), 7:30*: Golden Eagles have conquered their biggest challengers in the way of a perfect regular season. N4J pick: Fleming Island 35, Atlantic Coast 21

Baker County (5-3, 1-2) at Bishop Kenny (1-6, 0-3)*: Wildcats have clawed back into the playoff picture. N4J pick: Baker County 34, Bishop Kenny 21

Bartram Trail (8-0, 3-0) at Sandalwood (3-4, 1-2), 6 p.m.*: Bears close in on first unbeaten regular season in school history. N4J pick: Bartram 36, Sandalwood 21

Bradford (3-4) at South Sumter (6-2), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes need to keep on winning, but this is a tough one. N4J pick: South Sumter 29, Bradford 22

Clay (0-8, 0-3) at Ridgeview (1-7, 1-2)*: Panthers get the edge in this Clay County battle. N4J pick: Ridgeview 19, Clay 14

Columbia (6-2, 1-1) at Middleburg (2-6, 0-2)*: Tigers end their two-game losing skid. N4J pick: Columbia 49, Middleburg 7

Deltona Pine Ridge (1-7) at Wolfson (6-2), 6 p.m.: Those Wolfpack playoff chants are growing stronger. N4J pick: Wolfson 32, Pine Ridge 1

Eagle's View (4-5) at Halifax Academy (3-6): Warriors get one on the road. N4J pick: Eagle's View 22, Halifax 13

Englewood (1-7, 0-2) at Matanzas (2-6, 0-2)*: Pirates get their first district win of the season. N4J pick: Matanzas 31, Englewood 24

First Coast (2-5, 1-3) at Fletcher (5-3, 3-1), 6 p.m.*: Senators have a playoff chance and they need to keep heading toward it. N4J pick: Fletcher 31, First Coast 20

Flagler Palm Coast (7-1, 3-1) at DeLand (5-2, 2-1): Even without a district title, FPC is very much in pursuit of a high playoff spot in Region 1-8A. N4J pick: FPC 32, DeLand 24

Fort White (3-5) at Newberry (8-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians need to win out, but this is a challenge. N4J pick: Newberry 27, Fort White 20

Hilliard (4-4) at Bronson (4-5): Red Flashes are in the playoff picture, but they have to close strong. N4J pick: Bronson 27, Hilliard 24

Interlachen (4-4) at Keystone Heights (6-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Pirates have been one of the best in Region 2-4A. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 28, Interlachen 20

Jackson (3-5) at West Nassau (6-2): Warriors bounce back after a loss last week. N4J pick: West Nassau 37, Jackson 7

John Carroll Catholic (4-4) at Bolles (6-1), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs keep the gas pedal mashed down. N4J pick: Bolles 35, John Carroll Catholic 14

Jordan Christian Prep (6-1) at Union County (3-5), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers in a close one. N4J pick: Union County 32, Jordan Christian Prep 30

Lee (5-3, 2-0) at Gainesville (1-7, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.*: Generals officially wrap up the district title here, but we knew that it was theirs two weeks ago. N4J pick: Lee 36, Gainesville 7

Lighthouse Private Christian (3-4) at St. Joseph (3-4): Flashes get back to .500. N4J pick: St. Joseph 23, Lighthouse Private 14

Mandarin (5-3) at White (3-5), 6 p.m.: Mustangs could have a playoff spot if they win out. N4J pick: Mandarin 36, White 14

Menendez (5-2, 3-0) at Orange Park (5-3, 3-0)*: A good one to determine the District 5-5A champ. N4J pick: Menendez 33, Orange Park 31

Mount Dora Christian (6-2) at Christ's Church (7-1): Eagles can make some noise in the SSAC playoffs. N4J pick: Christ's Church 28, Mount Dora Christian 21

North Florida Educational (3-5) at Fernandina Beach (4-5): This should be a good one. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 29, NFEI 27

Oakleaf (5-3, 1-2) at Nease (1-7, 0-3)*: Knights won't reach the playoffs, but they should finish 7-3. N4J pick: Oakleaf 33, Nease 21

St. Augustine (5-3, 2-0) at Ponte Vedra (6-1, 2-0)*: Sharks wrap up the district crown with their second straight win over the Yellow Jackets. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 35, St. Augustine 31

St. Johns Country Day (3-3) at Aucilla Christian (8-0): Tough one on the road for the Spartans. N4J pick: Aucilla Christian 36, St. Johns CD 14

Stanton (1-6, 1-2) at Yulee (3-5, 2-1)*: Hornets shake off loss to Raines last week. N4J pick: Yulee 33, Stanton 14

Tallahassee Godby (4-5, 1-1) at Suwannee (4-4, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.*: Cougars drop Bulldogs under .500. N4J pick: Godby 31, Suwannee 20

Trinity Christian (4-5) at Raines (5-2), 6 p.m.: Conquerors need to win out and they do. N4J pick: Trinity 28, Raines 13

University Christian (7-1) at Crescent City (3-4): UC is cruising toward a first-round bye in the playoffs. N4J pick: UC 34, Crescent City 14

Westside (7-1, 3-0) at Parker (5-2, 3-0), 6 p.m.*: Game of the season for both teams. N4J pick: Parker 28, Westside 24

Others (home teams in bold)

Faith Christian (4-4) over Cedar Creek Christian (2-6), Thursday

Windermere Prep (2-6) over Bishop Snyder (1-7)

OFF: Baldwin, Episcopal, Joshua Christian, Palatka, Providence



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.