Week 2 high school football picks: Trying to bounce back after rough first week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. Note: Raines' away game at Pahokee has been canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.

Last week: 21-13. Season: 21-13 (.618)

THURSDAY

Palatka (0-1) at North Marion (1-0): Panthers had trouble stopping Menendez last week. The Colts, coached by Palatka alum, Willie Offord, played for the 5A state title last year. N4J pick: North Marion 38, Palatka 14

Sandalwood (1-0) at Fletcher (1-0), 5:30 p.m.: No idea what to make of this matchup, but I'm glad these teams are playing again. Too good of a game to not make. N4J pick: Sandalwood 24, Fletcher 19

Trinity Christian (0-1) at Tallahassee Godby (0-1): Not a good opener for the Conquerors, but I think they get back on track this week. N4J pick: Trinity 27, Godby 13

FRIDAY

Bartram Trail (1-0) at Brunswick, Ga. (0-1), 8 p.m.: Love seeing the Florida-Georgia clashes. I wish we'd get more of these. Bears rolled in this game last season and looked good on both sides of the ball in Week 1. N4J pick: Bartram 34, Brunswick 17

Bishop Kenny (0-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-1), 6 p.m.: Even with a loss, I was impressed with what I saw from the Stingrays in Week 1. N4J pick: Atlantic Coast 23, Bishop Kenny 20

Bradford (1-0) at Baldwin (1-0), 6 p.m.: Both coming off big wins a week ago, but I think the Tornadoes emerge here. N4J pick: Bradford 33, Baldwin 20

Cedar Creek Christian (1-0) at Christ's Church (1-0): A very good matchup of smaller programs who have late season expectations in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference. N4J pick: Christ's Church 27, Cedar Creek 20

Columbia (1-0) at Oakleaf (1-0): Game of the night between the No. 1 Tigers and No. 3 Knights. As I was reminded on both Facebook and Twitter last week after picking Columbia to lose to Trinity (the Tigers won by 31), I should have learned about picking against the Tigers. N4J pick: Columbia 36, Oakleaf 24

Clay (0-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-0): Bulldogs are one of the stronger programs in a brutal Region 1-8A. N4J pick: FPC 31, Clay 14

Creekside (1-0) at Nease (0-1): Knights make it two in a row to start the season, and, two in a row over Nease. N4J pick: Creekside 30, Nease 21

Episcopal (1-0) at Lake Highland Prep (0-1): Eagles go on the road to get to 2-0 for the first time since 2016. N4J pick: Episcopal 41, Lake Highland Prep 20

First Coast (0-1) at Parker (0-1), 6 p.m.: Bucs were one of my surprise team picks to open the season, but their offense struggled last week. Parker has looked much improved in the two games that I've seen them in 2019. N4J pick: Parker 21, First Coast 20

Fort White (0-1) at Hamilton County (0-1), 7:30: Indians bounce back after an L to Suwannee. N4J pick: Fort White 27, Hamilton County 20

Gainesville (0-1) at Baker County (0-1): Wildcats lost a tough one on the road last week to Bradford. N4J pick: Baker County 31, Gainesville 24

Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-1) at Bolles (0-1), 7:30: Not the start the Bulldogs wanted last week but I don't think it was an ominous sign of what's the come. N4J pick: Bolles 28, Hialeah Miami-Lakes 20

Hilliard (0-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-1): Continued positive thoughts for Red Flashes QB Nathan Dowie, who suffered a brain injury in last week's game. This will be a close one. N4J pick: Hilliard 20, Snyder 13

Jackson (0-1) at Stanton (0-1), 6 p.m.: Surprised that the Blue Devils took an L last week to Wolfson, but I think the Tigers are the team here to earn a bounceback win. N4J pick: Jackson 28, Stanton 14

Keystone Heights (1-0) at Bell (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians make it two in a row to start the season. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 22, Bell 14

Lake Minneola (1-0) at Fleming Island (1-0), 7:30: A Lake and an Island. Anyone else find a battle of aquatic properties interesting? N4J pick: Fleming Island 27, Lake Minneola 20

Lee (0-1) at West Nassau (1-0): Generals had a rough Week 1 against Bartram Trail, while the Warriors rolled NFEI. N4J pick: Lee 26, West Nassau 14

Matanzas (0-1) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1): Pirates bounce back after a Potato Bowl loss to FPC. N4J pick: Matanzas 31, Seabreeze 20.

Mandarin (1-0) at Ribault (0-1), 6 p.m.: Two very good defensive teams, but the Mustangs offense tips the scales in this one. N4J pick: Mandarin 28, Ribault 14

Orange Park (0-1) at Middleburg (0-1): Good efforts by both in Week 1 losses. N4J pick: Orange Park 31, Middleburg 21

Paxon (0-1) at Wolfson (1-0), 6 p.m.: Wolfpack won their opener for just the third time in 15 years last week with an impressive comeback win over Stanton, a team they lost to 40-nil last year. A win here would be their first 2-0 start since 2008. N4J pick: Wolfson 20, Paxon 14

Ponte Vedra (1-0) at Zephyrhills (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: A road test after a big comeback win in Week 1 for the Sharks. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 20, Zephyrhills 14

Providence (0-1) at Melbourne Central Catholic (0-1), 5 p.m.: Stallions are young and in a rebuilding mode, but saw a few building blocks late last week against Episcopal. N4J pick: Melbourne Central Catholic 27, Providence 14

Ridgeview (0-1) at White (1-0), 6 p.m.: I saw the Commanders in a preseason blowout against Raines and there was clear potential, more so on the offensive side of the ball. But what a defensive effort in Week 1 against First Coast. N4J pick: White 27, Ridgeview 20

St. Augustine (1-0) at Menendez (1-0): Good game to gauge where both of these programs are. The Falcons won last year for the first time in a blowout. N4J pick: St. Augustine 28, Menendez 24

Suwannee (1-0) at Santa Fe (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs were very good on defense last week in a win over Fort White. N4J pick: Suwannee 21, Santa Fe 20

Union County (1-0) at Williston (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers get it done on the road. N4J pick: Union County 27, Williston 20

University Christian (1-0) at Christ School, NC (0-0): Very impressed with UC in Week 1. If the Christians can build from that performance, the rest of 2A could be in trouble. N4J pick: UC 42, Christ School 14

Westside (1-0) at Englewood (1-0), 6 p.m.: Both of these teams won big games last week. I think the Wolverines get to 2-0. N4J pick: Westside 34, Englewood 30

Yulee (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (0-1): Our Football Friday game of the week is always a good one. N4J pick: Yulee 21, Fernandina Beach 14

Other games (host team in bold)

Crescent City (0-1) over A'keylynn's Angels Christian (0-0)

Eagle's View (0-1) over Merritt Island Christian (0-1)

Interlachen (0-1) over Umatilla (0-1)

North Florida Educational (0-1) over Four Corners (0-1)

St. Joseph (1-0) over Cocoa Beach (0-1)

Gainesville St. Francis (0-0) over Joshua Christian (0-1)

St. Johns Country Day (1-0) over St. John Paul II (0-1)

