Week 3 high school football picks: Dorian can't cancel predictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last week: 32-6. Season: 53-19 (.736).

FRIDAY

Eagle's View (1-1) at Joshua Christian (0-2): Eagle's View makes it two wins in a row. N4J pick: Eagle's View 30, Joshua Christian 6

Hamilton County (0-2) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs open with three in a row. N4J pick: Suwannee 32, Hamilton County 14

Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-1) at Bolles (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: This was originally scheduled in Week 2. Canceled. And then rescheduled when both teams lost their Week 3 opponents. N4J pick: Bolles 27, Miami-Lakes 14

Interlachen (1-1) at Fernandina Beach (0-2): Another challenging game for the Pirates. N4J pick: Interlachen 28, Fernandina Beach 14

Santa Fe (1-1) at Fort White (1-1): Tossup on this one. N4J pick: Fort White 21, Santa Fe 20

Union County (2-0) at Dixie County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Excellent early season challenge for the Tigers. N4J pick: Dixie County 30, Union County 20

Venice (1-1) at Trinity Christian (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: Gone back and forth on this one since it was announced Tuesday night. N4J pick: Venice 31, Trinity 23

West Nassau (1-1) at Yulee (1-1): The most competitive rivalry in Nassau County. N4J pick: West Nassau 28, Yulee 14

SATURDAY

Akelynn's Angels Christian Academy (0-1) at Columbia (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Tigers are the No. 1 team in the area and in the Class 6A state poll. N4J pick: Columbia 49, Akelynn's Angels 0

Bishop Snyder (0-2) at Gainesville Oak Hall (1-1), 6 p.m.: Oak Hall keeps Snyder out of the win column. N4J pick: Oak Hall 31, Snyder 14

Creekside (2-0) at Bartram Trail (2-0), 6 p.m.: Game of the Week is one that didn't get scrubbed due to the weather. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 31, Creekside 20

Fleming Island (2-0) at Palatka (0-2), 10 a.m.: Golden Eagles are getting things done. N4J pick: Fleming Island 34, Palatka 13

MONDAY

Baldwin (2-0) at Westside (2-0), 6 p.m.: Excellent Monday matchup between a pair of surprising unbeatens. N4J pick: Baldwin 24, Westside 20

Cedar Creek Christian (1-1) at Paxon (1-1), 6 p.m.: Golden Eagles pick up back-to-back victories. N4J pick: Paxon 20, Cedar Creek 14

Hilliard (1-1) at Episcopal (2-0), 6 p.m.: Eagles won tight on the road last week, but win big here. N4J pick: Episcopal 31, Hilliard 7

Oakleaf (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-2), 6 p.m.: Knights gave No. 1 Columbia everything it could handle in Week 2. N4J pick: Oakleaf 42, Ridgeview 20

TUESDAY

Raines (0-1) at Lee (1-1), 6 p.m.: Generals have won the last two of these matchups. Vikings get back on track. N4J pick: Raines 19, Lee 14



