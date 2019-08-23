WJXT to televise 50th Northwest Classic between Raines, Ribault

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Northwest Classic football game is headed to television for its golden anniversary.

The 50th game between Raines and Ribault, annually tabbed by players across the First Coast as the best rivalry around, will be televised live on WJXT. The announcement was made Friday morning.

The Vikings and Trojans, who typically meet in the final game of the season, were moved into the same district this year and will play Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at Ribault.

Raines leads the all-time series 35-14 and the Vikings have won back-to-back Class 4A state championships. The Trojans have been to the state playoffs the past four seasons.

The Northwest Classic is as big as it gets for a regular season football game. The schools, separated in distance by a mile, first began playing in 1970. They've faced off in the old Gator Bowl and had unforgettable games, but there's just something about the on-campus meetings that give the game its authentic feel.

Viewers who have never experienced that will now have a chance to.

“I think it’s very cool, an opportunity for people at home to check out the atmosphere and see the whole aura the game brings to the community,” said Raines coach Deran Wiley. “The game’s always electric, the atmosphere is great. It’s like a big cookout [surrounding the game], if you will. I just think the TV piece of it brings an added dimension to it.”

The 50th game brings a week’s worth of festivities along with it — leadership workshops, a bowling benefit, a Golden Gala, the Northwest Classic parade, pep rallies and a Ribault hall of fame induction ceremony.

With the Northwest Classic being televised, the footprint of local high school football on television continues to grow. Entering this year, just 13 games involving local teams have been aired live on local, regional or national television since 2005. Following Saturday's Publix Bold City Showcase and the Northwest Classic, that number will jump to 17. WJXT will have aired five of those.

Northwest Classic history

2018: Raines 14, Ribault 6

2017: Raines 41, Ribault 6

2016: Ribault 28, Raines 12

2015: Ribault 19, Raines 14

2014: Raines 19, Ribault 7

2013: Raines 40, Ribault 25

2012: Raines 42, Ribault 20

2011: Raines 39, Ribault 7

2010: Ribault 32, Raines 19

2009: Ribault 27, Raines 21

2008: Raines 22, Ribault 21 (OT)

2007: Raines 27, Ribault 7

2006: Raines 39, Ribault 0

2005: Raines 36, Ribault 6

2004: Raines 33, Ribault 6

2003: Raines 57, Ribault 0

2002: Raines 33, Ribault 12

2001: Raines 24, Ribault 18

2000: Ribault 26, Raines 20

1999: Ribault 22, Raines 15

1998: Raines 60, Ribault 12

1997: Raines 38, Ribault 0

1996: Ribault 8, Raines 7

1995: Raines 31, Ribault 19

1994: Ribault 8, Raines 7

1993: Ribault 18, Raines 2

1992: Ribault 14, Raines 6

1991: Raines 25, Ribault 7

1990: Raines 21, Ribault 0

1989: Raines 24, Ribault 0

1988: Raines 35, Ribault 18

1987: Raines 15, Ribault 6

1986: Ribault 32, Raines 0

1985: Ribault 27, Raines 22

1984: Raines 17, Ribault 14

1983: Raines 35, Ribault 0

1982: Raines 37, Ribault 13

1981: Raines 14, Ribault 0

1980: Raines 7, Ribault 0

1979: Raines 14, Ribault 0

1978: Raines 23, Ribault 7

1977: Ribault 16, Raines 7

1976: Ribault 12, Raines 6

1975: Raines 14, Ribault 6

1974: Raines 27, Ribault 7

1973: Raines 21, Ribault 0

1972: Raines 35, Ribault 17

1971: Raines 28, Ribault 6

1970: Raines 35, Ribault 7



