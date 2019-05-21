News Producer

Details:

WJXT-TV, a Graham Media Group Station, is looking for a newscast producer. We need a journalist who can put together engaging newscasts that incorporate all the bells and whistles. You must be a strong writer who is creative and understands good storytelling. You will work closely with anchors, reporters, photographers, editors, and the assignment desk. You will also be responsible for web and social media content.

Experience:

QUALIFICATIONS: At least 2 years TV newscast producing experience. Prefer college degree in journalism or communications

Requirements:

This is a producer-driven newsroom and an excellent move for someone looking for that next producing position. Expect to work long hours, weekends and holidays as needed.

Contact:

Stacey Readout, sreadout@wjxt.com

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.