Image Awards 2021 may look different but show will go on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Image Awards, a one-of-a-kind community recognition program to recognize outstanding achievements in the African American community will return for 2021, although the show might look different.

CW17 will partner with the Cochran Firm for the second year in a row to host the February awards show, which is modeled after the official “Trumpet Awards” and hosted by News4Jax anchors Tarik Minor and Melanie Lawson.

“I could not be prouder to announce the second annual Jacksonville Image Awards program. Now more than ever it is critical we recognize and celebrate the achievements and positive contributions made by African American’s in our community,” said Bob Ellis, vice president and general manager of WJXT/WCWJ.

Due to the pandemic, the Image Awards could be held virtually in 2021.

“When we started this important project last year the outpouring of positive feedback was overwhelming. Given the events of the past months, we anticipate it will be bigger, better and more important than ever to acknowledge the incredible achievements by those who will be honored when we gather in 2021,” said Ellis.

The nomination period will run Nov. 27 – Jan. 3, during which the community can submit candidate(s) for the following distinctions: the ‘Be The Change’ award, the ‘Pinnacle’ Award, the ‘One to Watch’ award, the ‘Music Excellence’ award, the ‘Innovator’ award, the ‘Education Excellence’ award, and the ‘Trailblazer’ award.

Once the nomination round is complete, voting will run Jan. 12 - 31. The awards gala will be held on Feb. 27.

Like the Trumpet Awards, the Jacksonville Image Awards were created to herald the accomplishments of black humanitarians who have succeeded against immense odds. Special recognition is given to the few, representing the many who have overcome adversity.