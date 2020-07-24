Join us for the Championship Rewind Watch Party

What are you doing on Saturday night? If the first answer that comes to mind is staying home and watching Netflix, then we feel your pain. But you don’t have to keep binging your way through shows until you inevitably doze off on the couch.

We’ve got a better idea — why don’t you join us for our Championship Rewind Watch Party? In case you missed it, last weekend we broadcast and streamed the Gators football team’s ’06 national championship game on Channel 4 and invited News4JAX Insiders to take part in a Zoom chat during the game.

This time, we’re airing and streaming Florida’s ’08 national title game at 8 p.m. Saturday. And while the game’s on, Gators Breakdown host David Waters and News4JAX digital producer Colette DuChanois will be hosting a watch party on Zoom with plenty of banter and shenanigans to go around. They’ll test your Gators knowledge with some trivia for the chance to claim a nifty prize.

If you haven’t listened to Gators Breakdown before, chances are you haven’t heard of David Waters. Which is a shame because his passion for Gators football knows no limit. Here’s a fun fact: when Dave got his start in this industry, he volunteered to film Florida football games for free — he loves the team and the game that much. Naturally, that enthusiasm is contagious, and it had us glued to our screens last weekend.

(While we’re at it, now’s a good time as any to subscribe to Gators Breakdown. Whether you’re a die-hard Florida fan or just enjoy college football, this podcast ranks second to none.)

Shameless plugs aside, here’s what you need to know before Saturday. The watch party kicks off at 7:30 p.m., so plan to show up on time. The first 30 Insiders to sign up get into the event free, so what are you waiting for? Subscribe to News4JAX Insider, click on the My Insider button on the home page and then look for details about this event under the Member Updates section.

And if sports aren’t your favorite thing, don’t worry. We’ve got a bunch of virtual events planned in the coming weeks, including our Facing the Fall Virtual Town Hall on July 30. Hosted by Bruce Hamilton and Joe McLean, this real-time discussion will feature panelists from Duval County Public Schools including Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. Share your questions with us, and stay tuned to find out how you can take part.

