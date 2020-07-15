Facing the Fall: What questions are nagging at you?

What are your burning questions as students prepare to return to school in August?

The pandemic has forced Florida’s and Georgia’s school districts to make unprecedented arrangements and come up with answers to questions about how to safely bring students and educators back on campus.

But even as districts across our region weigh various options, from protective barriers to virtual learning, there are still so many questions that deserve answers. And we want to help you get them.

With that in mind, we’re holding Facing the Fall: a Virtual Town Hall at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, and you’re welcome to take part, especially if you’re a parent or faculty.

The town hall will be hosted by News4JAX anchor Jennifer Waugh and education reporter Joe McLean.

Through this event, you’ll have a real-time opportunity to ask questions of school administrators from Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties. You can also submit your questions ahead of time.

Share your questions using this form.