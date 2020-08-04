Jacksonville chooses News4JAX in July 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is again Jacksonville’s top choice for local news, winning all local news time periods from early morning through late night.

News4JAX had the most adult 25-54 viewers for the recently concluded July ratings period according to independent ratings data released by the Nielsen Company. News4JAX also grew over July 2019 for adult 25-54 in Morning News 7-10 a.m., early news 5-7 p.m. and late news 10-11:30 p.m.

Morning News is No. 1 in all major demos and leads the way with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. earning 5,300 adult 25-54 viewers and a 9 share. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with 7,000 adult 25-54 viewers. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX wins with 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers, tripling the nearest competitor. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 with adults in the 6-7 a.m. time period bringing in more than 11,000 adult 25-54 viewers and an impressive 14 share. That is double the closest competitor.

The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Ha.m.ilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with 12,000 adult 25-54 viewers and a 14 share to beat our local and national competitors. The Morning Show also has growth in all major demos over last July while its competitors have declines. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beats Today Show Third Hour by 116% with 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers and shows year over year increases while WTLV has declines.

“At a time when accurate, important information is literally developing every hour, we are again very proud to be the place the people of Jacksonville trust above all others for local news,” said Bob Ellis, vide president and general manager of WJXT and WCWJ. “I’m very proud of how we continue to cover the stories that matter to our community and help people make informed decisions on how to keep themselves and their friends and family safe.”

News4JAX at 4 p.m. has 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers beating Action News Jax at 4 p.m., Dr. Phil, Judge Judy and Ellen.

In evening mews, News4JAX is No. 1 5-6:30 p.m. and shows growth year over year in every major demo. News4JAX at 5 p.m. takes the time period with 12,000 adult 25-54 viewers and beats the WTLV/WJXX and WJAX/WFOX duopolies even when these stations add their newscasts together. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with 13,000 adult 25-54 viewers and beats the WTLV/WJXX and WJAX/WFOX combos. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Tom Wills, Mary Baer and John Gaughan is No. 1 with 15,000 adult 25-54 viewers and a 10 share.

“The growth of our news ratings during the pandemic is a testa.m.ent to the hard work by our staff to deliver quality, trusted content and reports facts and not create fear,” Ellis said “With more anchors and reporters people know and trust, there really is a difference between the local news outlets in Jacksonville. We watch the other stations in town follow our lead every day. It’s clear our community recognizes that and knows we are Jacksonville’s one true local television station.”

Viewers made that clear again in Late News with wins in all major demos and year over year growth with male viewers. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with 16,000 adult 25-54 viewers and again at 10:30 p.m. with 13,000. News4JAX is No. 1 at 11 p.m. with 11,000 adult 25-54 viewers, beating the WJAX and WFOX Action News newscasts even when they report the ratings for both stations added together for all major demos. Late news shows year over year increases 10-11:30 p.m. for adult 25-54.