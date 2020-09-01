Want to chat with Mark Brunell?

Ever wanted to sit down and chat with Mark Brunell and Cole Pepper? Here’s your chance.

The co-hosts of The Mark Brunell Show are hosting the first of two preseason virtual events exclusively for News4JAX Insiders tonight, and there’s still time for you take advantage of this opportunity.

In case you missed it, we’ve invited up to 20 Insiders to take part in this event. But we still have a few spots remaining, so you’re welcome to join in on the Jaguars banter and share your thoughts.

Mark and Cole will kick off their Zoom call at 7:30 p.m. And they’ll be discussing recent developments with Yannick Ngakoue and Leonard Fournette, as well as a host of other Jaguars topics.

Interested? First things first: you need to sign up for a free News4JAX Insider account. Then look for the link in your profile page with details on this exclusive event.

In the meantime, review our community guidelines. Even though this is a Zoom event, our house rules still apply and our moderators aren’t shy about muting and booting people.