Longtime WJXT executive producer posthumously honored at Eve Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A producer at News4Jax for more than 25 years who lost her battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease earlier this year was posthumously honored Wednesday at the Florida Times-Union’s Eve Awards.

Sharon Siegel-Cohen, 62, was one of 12 finalists. The Eve Awards honors women for their contributions to the community.

Sharon was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and continued to work on The Morning Show until her husband and primary caregiver, Joel Cohen, unexpectedly passed away last fall.

After her diagnosis, she became an advocate for a cure for the neuromuscular disease.

She hosted walks and fundraisers for ALS, fighting for more research and funding. She helped raise thousands of dollars for research and treatment options.

Sharon and Joel left behind a son, Martin, who is currently in dental school.

She was one of this year’s finalists for the Eve Awards:

Aida Seeraj, Beth Tjoflat, Christina Cauffield, Joelle Marquis, Kay Ehas, Mary Pentel, Sharon Siegel-Cohen, Susan King, Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy DeFoor, Basma Alawee, Shannon Nazworth, Lauren Skipper, Dr. Jennifer Fulton and Janet Owens.

The three recipients are Brenda Priestly Jackson, Randy DeFoor and Shannon Nazworth.

The Eve Awards were established by the Florida Times-Union in 1969. Click to watch the virtual presentation.