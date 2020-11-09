How to watch Jacksonville’s Veterans Day Parade

On Wednesday, the city of Jacksonville is hosting its Veterans Day Parade.

The annual parade, presented by the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A., celebrates our men and women in uniform and recognizes the sacrifices they make in service to our country. It kicks off at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

How to watch the Veterans Day Parade

News4Jax will have live coverage of the parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can watch by tuning in to Channel 4, or by streaming the event using the video player embedded below: