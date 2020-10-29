City announces details on annual Veterans Day Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The plans for the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Jacksonville are finalized and the city is ready to honor its military.

The city released parade-day information for the Nov. 11 event on Thursday afternoon and encouraged residents to attend in person or watch the event on TV. WJXT Channel 4 will air the Veterans Day Parade live. The parade begins at 11:01 a.m. beginning on Water Street in front of the Lofts at Jefferson Station.

In addition to Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams and U.S. Army veteran and parade grand marshal Maj. Gen. Maury Edmonds, the parade will include two of Jacksonville’s oldest veterans. U.S. Army veteran Sollie Mitchell, 102, and U.S. Army Air Corps veteran John Connelly, 95, will be involved in the parade.

The parade route proceeds east down Water Street, turns onto Laura Street, turns west down Adams Street and continues that way until the completion of it at Lee Street. Those who attend are encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear red, white and blue to support veterans. Viewing locations are available on Water, Laura and Adams streets. There are spots to view on both the Northbank Lawn and the Duval County Courthouse.

“Our community here in Jacksonville is extremely proud of and grateful for the sacrifices and services of our military members and their families,” Curry said.

“Each year, our city is honored to host of one of the largest Veterans Day parades that shows our support and gratitude for not only those actively serving, but veterans as well, both past and present. All citizens are encouraged to join in by watching from your homes or socially distanced from our Downtown core to honor our local service members.”

The city has said to expect closures on the following streets beginning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 11: