Jacksonville chooses News4JAX in November 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is once again Jacksonville’s top choice for local news, winning all local news time periods from early morning through late night. News4JAX had the most Adult 25-54 viewers for the recently concluded November ratings period, according to independent ratings data released by the Nielsen Company.

Morning News is No. 1 in all major demos and leads the way with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. earning 8,000 Adult 25-54 viewers and a 13 share. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with 10,000 Adult 25-54 viewers. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX wins with 12,000 Adult 25-54 viewers, nearly tripling the nearest competitor. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 with Adults in the 6-7 a.m. time period, bringing in more than 14,000 Adult 25-54 viewers and an impressive 17 share. That is almost double the closest competitor. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with 15,000 Adult 25-54 viewers and a 15 share to beat our local and national competitors. The Morning Show also has growth with male viewers over last November. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beats Today Show Third Hour by 72% with 10,000 Adult 25-54 viewers and shows year over year increases while WTLV has declines.

“There’s so much misinformation out there today, it’s difficult to know what news you can trust. We are again very proud to be the place the people of Jacksonville trust above all others for important local news,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT & WCWJ Vice President and General Manager. “With the Presidential election, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Lot J, to name just a few, I’m very proud of the comprehensive and unbiased approach we take every day in reporting the news. At a time when other news organization are cutting, we continue to invest in our people and our product. We believe that’s how to best serve the people of Jacksonville.”

News4JAX at 4 p.m. has 7,000 Adult 25-54 viewers, beating Action News Jax at 4 p.m., Dr. Phil, Judge Judy and Ellen.

In evening news, News4JAX beats WTLV/WJXX combined for all local newscasts. News4JAX at 5 p.m. takes the time slot with 12,000 Adult 25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with 14,000 Adult 25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Tom Wills, Mary Baer and John Gaughan is No. 1 with 16,000 Adult 25-54 viewers and a 11 share. News4JAX at 6:30 p.m. is No. 1, beating local and national newscasts, with 15,000 Adult 25-54 and a 9 share.

“The consistent ratings on television and our digital platforms demonstrates the hard work by our staff to deliver quality, trusted content and reports facts,” Ellis said. “We hear from the community time and again they feel more comfortable getting important information from anchors and reporters they know and trust, and they can articulate the difference between the local news outlets in Jacksonville.”

Viewers made that clear again in late news, with wins in all major demos 10-11 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with 13,000 Adult 25-54 viewers and again at 10:30 p.m. with 9,000. News4JAX is No. 1 at 11 p.m. with 9,000 Adult 25-54 viewers, and an additional 2,000 viewers for News4JAX at 11 p.m. on WCWJ.