WATCH: The 2021 EDDY Awards

Which of 5 finalists will be named VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year?

Five finalists — Kenneth Ford, Jameea Jackson-Gaines, Kimberly Parker, Nadine Ebri, Jim Schmitt — in the running to be the VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year will find out Wednesday if they have won the honor.

The finalists were chosen among Duval County’s best based on their applications, interviews and footage of them teaching, according to the Jacksonville Public Education Fund.

We will all find out at the same time as the winner is revealed during The EDDY Awards live on Channel 4 at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Watch the awards show, hosted by News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson, below.

