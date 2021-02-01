Here are the categories for the 2021 Jacksonville Image Awards

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s less than a month to go until the 2021 Jacksonville Image Awards presented by the Porter Firm. So while you’re waiting for the winners to be revealed on Feb. 27, now’s a good time to get acquainted with the categories up for grabs this year.

The ‘Be The Change’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible. Last year’s winner was Donte Palmer, who launched the #SquattingForChange campaign.

The Pinnacle Award: This award, presented by the Porter Firm, recognizes individuals who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and serve as role models for others to attain similar success. Last year’s winner was Nicole Thomas, the president of Baptist Medical Center South.

The ‘One To Watch’ Award: This award, presented by Johnson & Johnson Vision, recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry. Last year’s winner was Taylor Richardson, a student and philanthropist popularly known as Astronaut StarBright.

The Music Excellence Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene. Last year’s winner was Moses Evans, a band instructor at Kipp Impact Middle School.

The Innovator Award: This award, presented by VyStar Credit Union, recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industry. Last year’s winner was Victor Chrispin Jr., director of the Black Male Explorer program at Edward Waters College.

The Education Excellence Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations. Last year’s winner was Deborah Mosley Norman.

The Trailblazer Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo. Last year’s winner was Patricia Gillum Sams, a community leader who has served on the Black Expo Board and with United Way.