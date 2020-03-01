Here are the winners of the Jacksonville Image Awards
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Image Awards, an inaugural awards show sponsored by the Cochran Firm, celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of individuals whose efforts have had a positive impact on our community.
With hundreds of nominations submitted and thousands of votes cast, there was a lot of competition for these inaugural awards!
Here are all the winners that were announced Saturday night:
- The ‘Be The Change’ Award winner: Donte Palmer | This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible. Palmer launched the #SquattingForChange campaign.
- The Pinnacle Award winner: Nicole Thomas | This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success. Thomas is the president of Baptist Medical Center South.
- The ‘One To Watch’ Award winner: Taylor Richardson | This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry. Richardson, a philanthropist, is popularly known by the name Astronaut StarBright.
- The Music Excellence Award: Mr. Moses Evans | This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene. Evans is a band instructor at Kipp Impact Middle School.
- The Innovator Award: Victor Chrispin Jr. | This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industry. Chrispin Jr. is the director of the Black Male Explorer program at Edward Waters College.
- The Education Excellence Award: Deborah Mosley Norman | This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.
- The Trailblazer Award: Patricia Gillum Sams | This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo. Sams is a community leader who has served on the Black Expo Board and with United Way.
