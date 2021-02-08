Jacksonville once again chooses News4JAX in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is once again Jacksonville’s top choice for local news winning morning, early and late news for viewers ages 25 to 54. News4JAX had the most adult 25-54 viewers for the recently concluded January ratings period, according to independent ratings data released by the Nielsen Company.

Morning News is No. 1 for adults and women ages 25-54 and 18-49. Morning news kicks off with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m., earning 4,000 adult 25-54 viewers and a 7 share. News4JAX at 5 am is No. 1 in the time period with 6,000 adult 25-54 viewers. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX wins with 7,000 viewers ages 25 to 54. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 with adults in the 6 to 7 a.m. hour, bringing in 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers and an 11 share. The Morning Show (7 to 9 a.m.) anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn is No. 1 in the time period with 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers and a 10 share to beat our local and national competitors. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show beats Today Show by 25% with 6,000 viewers ages 25 to 54.

Ad

News4JAX at 4 p.m. has 5,000 adult 25-54 viewers, beating Action News Jax at 4 p.m., Dr. Phil, Judge Judy and Ellen.

In Evening News, News4JAX beats WTLV/WJXX combined for all local newscasts 5 p.m. to 6:30 pm. News4JAX at 5 takes the time period with 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Tom Wills, Mary Baer and John Gaughan is No. 1 with 12,000 adult 25-54 viewers and a 9 share. News4JAX at 6:30 p.m. is the No. 1 local news, beating Action News at 6:30 p.m. on WFOX by 153%, with 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers and a 6 share.

“This year began with unprecedented news events, and I’m extremely proud yet again the people of our community look to News4JAX as the most trusted source of local news in Jacksonville,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT & WCWJ Vice President and General Manager. “Being the only truly local station in Jacksonville, we’re committed to be the leading source of news and information on TV and on our website every day. We never take it for granted when the community recognizes it month after month, year after year.”

Ad

Viewers made that clear again in Late News, with wins in all major demographics from 10 to 11 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with 9,000 adult 25-54 viewers and again at 10:30 p.m. with 7,000. News4JAX is No. 1 at 11 p.m. with 6,000 adult viewers ages 25-54 and an additional 3,000 viewers on WCWJ.

News4JAX.com continues to dominate as the local, digital choice for news. Visits were up over January 2020, showing that loyalty has increased in a year where users want trustworthy information at their fingertips. Between News4JAX.com and the News4JAX app, there were more than 11,000,000 visits in January 2021.