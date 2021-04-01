Get $10 off general admission to the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

After a challenging year, we could all use a break. But with money being tight and plane tickets as pricey as they are, planning a trip out of state just isn’t in the cards for most of us.

Still, if you’re looking for a chance to get away for the day (or a couple of nights, for that matter), there’s a way to do it without breaking the bank or venturing too far from home. We’re talking, of course, about the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival.

The inaugural festival will be held from May 6 to May 9 at the World Golf Hall of Fame and the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort, located just north of historic downtown St. Augustine.

There you can indulge in delicious food and wines while getting the chance to meet celebrity guest chefs and winemakers, enjoy some of the finer things in life and even take part in master classes — all while being safely socially distanced.

Festival events include:

May 6: World Golf Hall of Fame Winemaker’s Dinner

A gourmet food lover’s experience with a six-course dinner, featuring three guest celebrity/James Beard Foundation award-winning chefs, including TV personality and author Maneet Chauhan.

May 7: Epicurean Master Classes

These off-site epicurean classes provide spirits, wine and craft brew lovers a chance to pick a class of their choosing, to learn more about their favorite beverages of choice.

May 7: Smoke on the Walk

This is a showcase of the southeast’s most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer, and spirits along the Walk of Champions. Enjoy unlimited beverage tastings in a souvenir glass, along with delicious grilled, smoked and roasted gourmet BBQ bites.

May 8: Rise & Shine

Light breakfast bites and a choice of Mimosa, Champagne or Bloody Mary. Fantastic eye-openers to start the day off right – and a great way to fuel up for the main event.

May 8: St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Main Event

A fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music in the beautiful surroundings of the Walk of Champions. Tickets include a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings, and each guest will receive an RFID wristband for admission and to buy culinary tasting credits.

May 8: World Golf Hall of Fame VIP Lounge

The VIP Lounge is an exclusive, fully catered VIP Lounge experience with special SWAG bags, private restrooms, open bars, live music and more; limited number of tickets available.

May 9: The Jazz Brunch

This Mother’s Day brunch is like no other with an all-inclusive priced ticket featuring fantastic local jazz, lavish brunch spread, with carving stations, indulgent sides, made-to-order omelet station, seafood, and a wide range of desserts and beverages.

For complete details, including times and ticket pricing, visit the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival’s website.