Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists honors News4JAX with 17 awards

News4JAX/WJXT-TV took home some big honors at the Florida Associations of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony Saturday evening.

The association said more than 40 radio and television stations submitted more than 550 entries in this year’s Florida News Awards contest, which featured news, sports, weather and feature stories from 2020.

In the television medium market group, News4JAX was the winner of nine categories and was named the finalist in eight categories.

Best Television Morning Newscast - Winner - “The Morning Show: 7 a.m.” - News Team - WJXT-TV

Breaking News | Individual - Finalist - “George Floyd Protests in Jacksonville” - Milton Woolley - WJXT-TV

Breaking News | Station - Finalist - “Peaceful Protest Turns Violent” - News Team - WJXT-TV

Digital Programming - Finalist - “Facing The Fall: Town Halls” - News Team - WJXT-TV

Environmental Reporting | Single - Winner - “Keeping The Bees Alive” - Scott Johnson, Joe Owens, Kathryn Bonfield - WJXT-TV

General Assignment | Long - Finalist - “In Loving Memorial: Sharon Siegel-Cohen” - Vic Micolucci, Tommy Garcia, Michael Jones - WJXT-TV

Series/Franchise | Hard - Winner - “Ax Handle Saturday: 60 Years Later” - News Team - WJXT-TV

Feature Reporting | Hard - Finalist - “Secret Stash” - Lauren Verno, Chris O’Rourke, Jodi Mohrmann - WJXT-TV

Featuring Reporting | Light - Finalist - “Walking with Dino 4″ - Scott Johnson, Joe Drumm, Jodi Mohrmann - WJXT-TV

Sports Reporting | Single - Winner - “Hard Knocked” - Zachery Lashway, Ciara Earrey, Justin Barney - WJXT-TV

Weather Reporting | Single - Finalist - “Storm Proof” - Vic Micolucci, Chris O’Rourke, Jodi Mohrmann - WJXT-TV

Traffic/Transportation Reporting - Winner - “Deadly Defect?” - Vic Micolucci, Chris O’Rourke, Jodi Mohrmann - WJXT-TV

Online/Web/Digital - Winner - “News4Jax” - Digital News Team - WJXT-TV

Health Reporting | Series - Winner - “FluVaxJax” - Jodi Mohrmann, Lauren Verno, Melanie Lawson - WJXT-TV

Political, Government, Election Reporting | Series - Winner - “Election 2020″ - News Team - WJXT-TV

Political, Government, Election Reporting | Series - Finalist - “This Week in Jacksonville″ - News Team - WJXT-TV

Political, Government, Election Reporting | Station - Winner - “Election Night 2020″ - News Team - WJXT-TV

In addition, FABJ honored Sharon Siegel-Cohen, a longtime executive producer of News4JAX. Siegel-Cohen, who died at the age of 62 last year after a bout with ALS, was one of four honorees who received a Legacy Award on Saturday from the association.