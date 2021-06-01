Jacksonville once again chooses News4JAX in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is once again Jacksonville’s top choice for local news after winning morning, early and late news for adult viewers ages 25-54. News4JAX had the most adult 25-54 viewers for the May ratings period, according to independent ratings data released by the Nielsen Company.

Morning News is No. 1 for adults and women ages 25-54. Morning News kicks off with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. earning 4,000 adult 25-54 viewers and an 8 share. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with 5,000 adult 25-54 viewers. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX wins with 8,000 adult 25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 11 with adults in the 6-7 a.m. time period, bringing in 11,000 adult 25-54 viewers and a 15 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with 10,000 adult 25-54 viewers and a 13 share to beat our local and national competitors. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beats Today Show Third Hour by +18% with 6,000 adult 25-54 viewers.

Ad

News4JAX at 4 p.m. has 4,000 adult 25-54 viewers, beating Action News Jax at 4 p.m. In fact, in all time periods where Action News Jax is only on WFOX and goes head-to-head with newscasts on Channel 4, News4JAX wins for adult 25-54 by more than 50%.

In Evening News, News4JAX beats WTLV/WJXX combined for all local newscasts from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. News4JAX at 5 p.m. takes the time period with 6,000 adult 25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 11 in the time period with 7,000 adult 25-54 viewers. News4JAX at 6:30 p.m. is the No. 1 local news, beating Action News at 6:30 p.m. on WFOX by 180%, with 9,000 Adult 25-54 and a 7 share.

“As we continue to get back to more of our normal post pandemic, it’s clear there is still an enormous thirst for accurate, credible information on how changes are affecting the people of Jacksonville,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT & WCWJ Vice President and General Manager. “Being the only truly local station in town, I’m thrilled to see the hard work and dedication of our team rewarded as the most trusted source of news and information on TV and on our website. We never take this for granted and appreciate deeply when the community recognizes it month after month, year after year.”

Ad

Viewers made that clear again in Late News, with wins in all major demographics from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with 8,000 adult 25-54 viewers and again at 10:30 p.m. with 6,000. News4JAX is No. 1 overall in late news 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. with 7,000 adult 25-54 viewers and an additional 2,000 viewers on WCWJ from 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

News4JAX.com continues to dominate as the local, digital choice for news. May 2021 saw 300,000 plays of livestream news content across News4JAX.com, our app and OTT platforms. Between News4JAX.com and the News4JAX app, there were more than 12,000,000 visits in May.