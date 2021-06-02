Ken Jefferson: News4Jax crime and safety expert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ken Jefferson, a 24-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a motivational speaker and community leader, serves as crime and safety expert with News4Jax and appears daily to offer expert law enforcement perspectives and tips on crime prevention.

Jefferson served his community as an officer in many leadership roles with JSO from 1986 to 2010. He was an administrative detective in the Inspections and Accreditation Unit, academy instructor, field training officer, burglary detective, sex crimes detective and police recruiter.

Jefferson was also a federal program coordinator in charge of the Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) Program, which involved training, teaching and mentoring targeted at-risk youth. Jefferson was JSO’s public information officer for five years, serving as the face and voice of the Sheriff’s Off. His vast experience and knowledge of the agency’s multiple divisions and operations served him well in that role.

Ken has received many awards and accolades throughout the years. He was recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida for his outstanding display of leadership, commitment and coordination of the DEFY Program. He also received the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for outstanding contributions to our nation’s communities. Ken was also honored with a lifesaving award after rescuing three young girls from a car that had been submerged in a retention pond following an accident.

While serving as JSO”s PIO, Jefferson was honored as the Public Information Officer of the Year by the Florida Law Enforcement Public Information Officers’ Association in 2006-2007 and in 2007-2008. He received the award for his contributions to the public image of the agency, his ability to manage information during an ongoing crisis and his ability to present internal and routine information about an agency. He is the only person to ever win this award two consecutive years.

Jefferson has traveled extensively conducting workshops and seminars on self-empowerment. As a motivational speaker, he has attended local, regional and national conferences addressing issues of safety for children and senior adults, communication enhancement through governmental agencies and the community, corporate risk management and coalition building. He has received high marks for his delivery and presentation skills.

As a crime and safety expert, Ken was nominated for an Emmy Award and was the recipient of an Associated Press Award.

Ken most recently served as vice chairman of the board of directors of the Justice Coalition and vice chairman of the board of directors for Operation Save Our Sons. He is currently a member of the board of directors for the Providence School, Keiser University Advisory Board and a previous board member of the Prisoners of Christ.

He is a graduate of Leadership Jax (2014) and Lifework Leadership. He holds a master’s degree in theology and an honorary doctorate degree from St. Thomas Christian University. He also is the recipient of an honorary doctoral degree from Jacksonville Theological Seminary.

Ken is a faithful member of Impact Church for over 17 years. Ken is married and has five adult children and one grandson.