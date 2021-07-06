Tropical Storm Elsa with the Live Video Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want to watch our newscasts, see an animated loop of Tropical Storm Elsa’s track and forecast, see current news conference(s), traffic conditions and live cameras across the First Coast and beyond? We put you in charge of which News4Jax feed you want to watch with our Live Video Center

Live Video Center is always available and even more important at times like this when you want to see conditions close to you and know the latest on the storm’s position and movement without looking all over the web.

When News4Jax is live on the air, you can find it here. You can also find live video from more than a dozen Skycams across Northeast Florida on this page all day, every day. When events happen -- whether local or across the state and nation -- we add those feeds so you can watch -- start to finish.

Ad

We’ll often send alerts and put banners on the home page for these events, but they’re always on the page. And during periods of extra coverage, like of this tropical storm, you’ll always see the latest live coverage in one place in our Live Video Center.