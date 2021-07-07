Stay ahead of the storm with the Weather Authority & Hurricane Tracker apps

When severe weather looms, News4JAX can help you stay ahead of the storm. No matter if you want to be informed about inclement weather or a system brewing in the tropics, we’ve got you covered — thanks to the Weather Authority and Hurricane Tracker apps.

Weather Authority app

Download our user-friendly Weather Authority app to get the latest forecasts sent directly to the palm of your hand. Sign up for alerts and you’ll receive updates from the Weather Authority meteorologists and be notified when severe weather is approaching your neighborhood.

Through this powerful app, you can watch the radar and toggle through specific settings tailored to your needs, no matter if you want to monitor lightning strikes, local watches & warnings, flood alerts, traffic conditions and wind speeds, or a wide range of other modes. You can also use FutureCast to look ahead and plan out your day.

Besides those features, you’re also welcome to use SnapJAX to share images and video showing what’s happening near you. Just click on the “Pins” tab in your app’s navigation and then upload your media.

Hurricane Tracker app

Whether you’re a lifelong Floridian or Georgian, or someone who’s new to the area, keep an eye on what’s going on in the tropics with the News4JAX Hurricane Tracker app.

With this app, you can track the tropics with the Weather Authority, check your local radar, keep up with local watches and warnings, receive live updates and arm yourself with the information you need to plan and prepare for any tropical storm or hurricane.

When tropical systems threaten Florida and Georgia, you’ll get alerts designed to keep you and your loved ones safe. Periodic updates will be sent out as the storm advances.