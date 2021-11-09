WJXT’s Positively Jax effort wins national EPPY Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among several awards Graham Media Group stations took home at this year’s national EPPY Awards was a win for WJXT’s Positively Jax campaign.

We are grateful that our efforts to highlight people and efforts that help others and make our community a better place to live received the group’s “Best cause marketing/corporate social responsibility campaign” award given to websites with more than 1 million impressions.

This year, there were more than 400 entries across more than 40 categories in the EPPY Awards. Those entries were from large and small world-wide media companies that include local news publishing, broadcast networks, cable news and sports networks, international pure-play websites, niche content publishers and numerous colleges and universities.

We’re in good company. Other winning websites include the Boston Globe, CNN and ESPN.

Other Graham Medial Group stations received top recognition, as well as taking the finalist spot in several categories:

Best Local TV News website (1 million or more unique visitors):

Best Local TV News website (Under 1 million unique visitors):

Winner: WSLS.com (two years in a row)

Best website navigation design (1 million or more unique visitors):

Best home page design:

Best news or event feature video (1 million or more unique visitors):

Best incorporation of sponsored/branded content (fewer than 1 million unique visitors):