Ken Jefferson rejoins News4Jax at crime and safety analyst

Ken Jefferson, who spent 24 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office including five years as that agency's public information officer, is back with News4Jax as our crime and safety analyst.

Ken was born and raised in Jacksonville, one of seven children born to Theotis and Katie Jefferson, has a long career full of accomplishments.

Ken served his community as an officer in leadership roles with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office from 1986 to 2010 in many areas of the organization and the community. He was a patrol officer, field training officer, administrative detective in the Inspections and Accreditation Unit, academy staff instructor, burglary detective, sex crimes detective and police recruiter.

He was a federal pogram coordinator in charge of the Drug Education for Youth program, which involved training, teaching and mentoring targeted at-risk youth. While he was coordinator, the program was nationally recognized as one of the best in the nation, recognized by the U.S. Congress and the Department of Justice.

As public information officer for five years, he served as the face and voice of the Sheriff’s Office and also served as a crime prevention officer prior to his retirement. His vast experience and knowledge of the agency’s multiple divisions, and operations served him well in those roles.

Ken has received many awards and accolades throughout the years. He was recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida for his outstanding display of leadership, commitment, and coordination of the DEFY Program. He was also recognized with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for his outstanding contribution to our nation’s communities through unselfish dedication and leadership.

While serving as JSO’S PIO, Ken was honored as the Public Information Officer of the Year by the Florida Law Enforcement Public Information Officer’s Association in 2006-2007 and in 2007-2008. He received the award for his contributions to the public image of the agency, his ability to manage information during an ongoing crisis, and his ability to present internal and routine information about an agency. He is the only person to ever win this award two consecutive years.

Ken was also honored with a lifesaving award after he rescued three young girls from a car that had been submerged in a retention following an accident.

Ken is the CEO and founder of Jefferson Consulting and has traveled extensively conducting workshops and seminars on self-empowerment. As a motivational speaker, he has attended local, regional, and national conferences addressing issues of safety for children and senior adults, communication enhancement through governmental agencies and the community, corporate risk management and coalition building.

Ken has received high marks for his delivery and presentation skills. Ken appeared daily on WJXT from 2012 to 2014, offering expert law enforcement perspective and tips on crime prevention. He has also been a contributing author to the Florida Star Newspaper and was featured in a book entitled "Hearts Beneath the Badge," and he also penned the forward to a book entitled "How Not To Become a Victim."

Ken has served or currently serves on the boards of numerous organizations: The Justice Coalition (2003-2016), Operation Save Our Sons (vice chair 2013-2015), Providence School Board (2014-present), Project SOS (2014-2018), Keiser University Advisory Board (2013 to present), Prisoners of Christ (2003 to present), Jax Metro Credit Union (2012-2014), Clara White Mission (2013-2015) and Atlantic Institute of Jax 2016-present).

Ken earned a master’s degree in Theology from St. Thomas Christian University and has an honorary doctorate degree from the same university. He also holds an honorary doctorate degree from Jacksonville Theology Seminary.

Ken is married to Rhonda and they have five adult children. He is a faithful member of Impact Church.

Various awards and recognitions

Department of Justice Outstanding Leadership 2003

Police Athletic League Eagle Award for Outstanding Leadership 2008

Crisis Communicator of the Year for the State of Florida 2009

Stop the Violence Advocate Award 2011

African American History on Civil Rights Community Award 2011

Zeta Phi Beta Community Award 2017

Who’s Who for Justice Award 2017?

Mayor’s Victim Advocate Media Award 2016

Community Leadership Award, Joshua Christian Award 2016

Successful Role Model 2011

NE FL Community Action Agency Outstanding Community Leadership Award 2011

Resolution from the City Of Jacksonville 2007

Sollie Mitchell Lodge Community Leadership Award 2012

PUSH Ministries Men of Integrity Award 2014

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Community Service Award 2015

ITT Technical Institute Commencement Speaker 2012, 2014

Keiser University Commencement Speaker 2011

Eye on Crime Award WJXT 2004

