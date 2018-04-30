News4Jax wins big in April ratings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax is once again Jacksonville’s No. 1 source for local news after a strong showing in April.

In morning news, News4Jax led the way with year over year growth in every time slot. News4Jax was No. 1 at 4:30 a.m. and again at 5 a.m., beating all other competitors combined. That success continued at 5:30 a.m., where News4Jax outpaced the competition with a 6.2 household rating.

The story was the same during the 6-7 a.m. time period, when News4Jax garnered a 6.7 household rating and 23 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.) -- anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn -- is No. 1 with a 7.0 household rating and a 20 share, topping all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC's Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC's Good Morning America on WJXX. This marks the 82nd consecutive month WJXT has led the 7-9 a.m. time period. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 dominates Today Show with Megyn Kelly by three-plus full rating points with a 5.2.

When it comes to evening news, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is most watched in the time period with a 5.7 household rating. News4JAX at 5:30pm is No. 1 in the time period with a 6.5 household rating. Anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills and John Gaughan, News4JAX at 6 p.m. is No. 1 with a 7.2 household rating and a 13 share.

The story continues in late news, with wins in The Ten O’Clock News at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with a 4.8 rating and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 4.0 rating, both more than doubling the ratings of Action News on WFOX. News4JAX was No. 1 at 11 p.m. with a 4.3.

